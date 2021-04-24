Left Menu

Randeep Hooda gets nostalgic as 'Extraction' clocks one year

As the action-thriller drama 'Extraction' completed one year of its release today, Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, who made his Hollywood debut with the movie, took to social media to extend her heartfelt thanks to the flick's cast and crew.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 19:22 IST
Randeep Hooda from 'Extraction' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Randeep, who played Saju Rav, a former Para (Special Forces) Major, got nostalgic and shared a video to mark the one-year anniversary of the flick.

Taking to Twitter, the 44-year-old star shared a compiled video featuring some behind the scene videos and pictures from the Netflix movie. The video also comprised action snippets of the movie, which also stars Hollywood star, Chris Hemsworth. Alongside the video, Randeep tweeted one of his dialogues from the action flick, "'You rescue people?', 'Yeah, sometimes....Sometimes I do other things'".

"#1YearOfExtraction.To all the lovely cast and crew, Happy One Year to us! #Extraction," he wrote along with a folded hands emoticon. The film that depicted a black-market mercenary having nothing to lose, approaching the impossible missions, was released on the OTT platform Netflix on April 24, 2020. Many parts of the flick were shot in India.

The movie revolves around Tyler Rake, played by Chris Hemsworth- a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. 'Extraction' is directed by Sam Hargrave (in his feature directorial debut) and written by Joe Russo, based on the graphic novel 'Ciudad' by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando Leon Gonzalez, and Eric Skillman.

Apart from Randeep Hooda, the film's cast also features Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi and David Harbour, and follows a black ops mercenary who must rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son in Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Netflix film received mixed reviews from critics, who praised the performances and action sequences. It became the most-watched original film in Netflix's history, and a sequel of the drama is in development. (ANI)

