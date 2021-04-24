Left Menu

Wall of flowers marks Armenia's remembrance of mass deaths

PTI | Yerevan | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:00 IST
Armenians on Saturday streamed to the hilltop complex memorializing the victims of massacres, deportations and forced marches under the rule of Ottoman Turkey.

Many laid flowers around the eternal flame at the complex in the capital of Yerevan, creating a wall of blooms rising about two meters (7 feet) high by late afternoon.

Armenia marks the day as the anniversary of the 1915 rounding up of some 250 Armenian intellectuals, regarded as the first step of the killings that eventually took an estimated 1.5 million lives.

Armenia, many historians and some other countries call the killings the first genocide of the 20th century. Turkey vehemently rejects that label, conceding that many died in that era, but insisting that the death toll is inflated and the deaths resulted from civil unrest.

