Left Menu

Selena Gomez flaunts new platinum blonde hair

Taking the internet by storm, Selena Gomez wooed her fans by debuting her platinum blonde hair, on Friday (local time).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 22:32 IST
Selena Gomez flaunts new platinum blonde hair
Selena Gomez (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Taking the internet by storm, Selena Gomez wooed her fans by debuting her platinum blonde hair, on Friday (local time). Seems like Selena Gomez had walked down memory lane and her 2009 pop song, "I'm gonna come back as a blonde," had hit her hard, making her transform her brunette hair to blonde.

The pop star left her fans in a lurch wondering who the beauty was, at first. Taking to her 'Rare Beauty' official Instagram handle, the 28-year-old star posted a mirror-selfie, introducing her new platinum blonde hair to fans. "New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," she captioned the post.

The 'Rare' star who went blonde in 2017, had tried a lighter look this time. Minutes after Selena posted the picture, scores of her fans chimed to the comments section while adoring her new look. "Didn't even recognize her AH THE BLONDE QUEEN IS BACK!" one fan exclaimed, while another wrote, "BLONDLENA IS BACK."

Page Six revealed that unlike Selena's other recent hair changes like the rainbow wig she test-drove in February, this major colour transformation, achieved using products from Joico and In Common, made for quite the time commitment. "The entire process took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach and eight hours of hair magic," her longtime colourists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri revealed in a press release, calling the "edgier" style "perfect for summer."

"Gomez typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change. This blond is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone," they added. Earlier, the Grammy-award winning star Billie Eilish also debuted blonde hair marking a major transformation from her signature neon green hair locks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil cuts environment spending one day after U.S. climate summit pledge

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

UNHCR’s Protection chief visits Cyprus to improve conditions for asylum

Health News Roundup: EU seals world's largest vaccine supply deal with Pfizer; Tedros denounces vaccine inequity as COVAX sharing scheme and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia says declaring genocide is security matter, Baku protests

Armenias prime minister Nikol Pashinyan told U.S. President Joe Biden in a letter on Saturday that recognition of the genocide is a matter of security to Armenia after a war in Nagorno-Karabakh last year.Biden said on Saturday that the 1915...

Centre allocates Remdesivir supply to 19 States/UTs with high load of COVID-19 cases

The central government on Saturday allocated supply of Remdesivir to 19 StatesUnion Territories with a high burden of COVID-19 cases. The escalation of serious COVID19 patients in hospitals for effective clinical management has also resulte...

Armenian leader praises Biden's genocide recognition

Armenias leader is praising President Joe Bidens recognition of the deaths of 1.5 million Armenians in Ottoman Turkey as genocide, calling it a powerful step. Bidens announcement Saturday and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyans response came on...

Morris-led pace attack powers Royals to six-wicket win over KKR

Chris Morris four-wicket burst in the death overs and skipper Sanju Samsons measured innings gave Rajasthan Royals a much needed win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Saturday. Royals pacers, who were smart with their change of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021