2 arrested, juvenile apprehended over death of woman in Ghaziabad

Two men have been arrested and a minor apprehended for allegedly killing their neighbour over blocking a drain here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramzano, SP (rural) Iraj Raja said.

According to police, the deceased’s husband, Iliyas, had constructed a ramp outside their house in Mayur Vihar colony here on April 20 and blocked a drain in the vicinity to prevent the ramp from getting wet.

The matter led to heated argument between Iliyas and the accused, Sultan and his father Baley Hasan, who live in the neighbourhood.

On April 20, the accused reached the house of Iliyas and beat his wife Ramzano and son with sticks. Ramzano was attacked with a huge stone following which she died, police said.

Hasan’s minor son has also been apprehended in the case, the SP said.

PTI CORR SRY

