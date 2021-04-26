Oscar songs get a pre-show. Carey Mulligan, Amanda Seyfried walk red carpet.

Veteran American songwriter Diane Warren and Britain's Celeste performed some of the Oscar-nominated songs, as stars on Sunday walked the first major red carpet in a year, ahead of what could be a historic night at the Academy Awards. Four of the five original song performances were recorded in advance on the roof of the soon-to-be-opened Academy Museum in Los Angeles and broadcast in a pre-show in a major change to the traditional Oscars ceremony.

Swedish singer Molly Sanden recorded "Husavik" from the comedy spoof "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga" in Iceland, backed by a chorus of children wearing patterned sweaters, and a display of fireworks. "I'm here at the Oscars," said "Io Si" ("Seen") best-song nominee Warren on the red carpet. "A more subdued Oscars, but we're still at the Oscars."

"Promising Young Woman" actress Carey Mulligan, "Hillbilly Elegy" nominee Glenn Close and 9-year-old "Minari" star Alan Kim, were among early arrivals at the Mission Revival-style Union Station in Los Angeles, which is being used for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic. After strict COVID-19 testing and quarantine protocols, many celebrities were not wearing masks and were later shown chatting in an outdoor courtyard ahead of the ceremony.

"There are people everywhere!" said "Mank" supporting actress nominee Amanda Seyfried. Social distancing and travel restrictions forced a complete rethink of the ceremony. Some nominees will join by satellite from international venues.

Hollywood's drive for diversity over the past five years could lead to all four acting prizes, as well as the best director trophy, going to people of color for the first time in the 93-year history of the highest honors in the movie business. Few of the winners seem to be locked down after an extended awards season, but "Nomadland" - China native Chloe Zhao's slow- burn quasi-documentary about the traveling community of American van dwellers - is seen as the front-runner for taking home best picture.

Zhao brought two of the van dwellers who appeared as themselves in the film to Sunday's ceremony. If Zhao, 39, wins best director, she will be only the second woman and the first Asian woman to clinch the Academy Award in that field.

"The Trial of the Chicago 7," which is set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War protests, is seen as the strongest challenger to "Nomadland" for best picture, awards experts say. The other best picture nominees are 1930s Hollywood drama "Mank," which led with 10 nominations; revenge tale "Promising Young Woman," Korean immigrant family story "Minari," civil rights biopic "Judas and the Black Messiah," dementia tale "The Father" and "Sound of Metal" - about a deaf drummer.

The winners are chosen in a secret ballot by the 9,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The race for lead actress is wide open, with Frances McDormand ( "Nomadland" ), Carey Mulligan ( "Promising Young Woman" ), Viola Davis ( "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" ), Vanessa Kirby ("Pieces of a Woman") and Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday") competing for the prize.

The late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, 43, appears to be in line for his first Oscar, for his final film role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." But Britain's Anthony Hopkins, who plays a man struggling with dementia in "The Father," could be rewarded, while Riz Ahmed's deaf punk drummer in "Sound of Metal" is seen as another possible best actor winner.

