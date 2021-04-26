FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2021 Academy Awards

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2021 Academy AwardsReuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 08:49 IST
The Academy Awards, or Oscars, were handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday and broadcast live on ABC television. Following is a list of winners in key categories: BEST PICTURE
"Nomadland" BEST ACTOR
Anthony Hopkins - "The Father" BEST ACTRESS
Frances McDormand - "Nomadland" BEST DIRECTOR
Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Youn Yuh-jung - "Minari" BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
"Promising Young Woman" BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
"The Father" BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
"Soul" BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM
"My Octopus Teacher" BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
"Another Round" (Denmark) BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messiah"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)