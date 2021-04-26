NBA-Nets' Durant, Jazz's Conley win Oscar for short film
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. were part of a group of executive producers awarded an Oscar for the film "Two Distant Strangers" on Sunday. Congrats @TwoDistantFilm," Durant tweeted, while the Jazz also congratulated Conley Jr. on social media.Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2021 13:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 13:23 IST
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. were part of a group of executive producers awarded an Oscar for the film "Two Distant Strangers" on Sunday. Durant's business manager Rich Kleiman and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs also served as executive producers on the film, which won in the Best Live Action Short Film category.
"Big time!! Congrats @TwoDistantFilm," Durant tweeted, while the Jazz also congratulated Conley Jr. on social media. At the 2018 Academy Awards, Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles last year, won an Oscar for "Dear Basketball" -- an animated short film based on his 2015 poem announcing his final season.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kobe
- Oscar
- Los Angeles
- Brooklyn
- Jazz
- Kevin Durant
- Utah Jazz
ALSO READ
Mother arrested after 3 children found slain in Los Angeles
Baseball-Minnesota Twins postpone game, citing 'tragic events' in Brooklyn Center
Brad Pitt, Bong Joon Ho, Halle Berry and more part of ensemble cast of presenters at Oscars 2021
'Better Days' director hopes Oscar-nominated film inspires Chinese peers to tackle hard topics
Baseball-Minnesota Twins postpone game, citing 'tragic events' in Brooklyn Center