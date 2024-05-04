Left Menu

Sian Heder to Helm Paramount Adaptation of 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow'

Oscar-winning "CODA" director Sian Heder is directing "Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow," based on Gabrielle Zevin's novel. The "sprawling and ambitious" film follows childhood friends who reunite as adults to create video games. Set against the backdrop of the rising gaming industry, the story explores creative collaboration, intimacy, and heartbreak. Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, and Gabrielle Zevin are producing the Paramount Pictures film.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-05-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 14:04 IST
Sian Heder to Helm Paramount Adaptation of 'Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow'
  • Country:
  • United States

Sian Heder, the director of multiple Oscar-winning movie ''CODA'', has found her next feature film project.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, Heder has signed on to direct"Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow", the film adaptation of the 2022 novel by Gabrielle Zevin.

The film, which hails from Hollywood studio Paramount Pictures, has a script adapted by Mark Bomback from a draft written by Zevin.

Described as a ''sprawling and ambitious'' tale, the film will follow two friends who meet as children in Los Angeles and reunite as adults in Cambridge to create video games, "finding an intimacy in digital storytelling that eludes them in their real lives." "The relationship explores the intimacy, passion, and heartbreak of creative collaboration, set against the visually groundbreaking worlds brought to life by the rising video game industry of the 1990s-2000s,'' the plotline read.

The film will be produced by Temple Hill's Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey and Isaac Klausner, with Zevin executive producing.

Heder made her directing debut with 2016 movie ''Tallulah'', starring Allison Janney and Elliot Page, before tackling ''CODA'', the English-language remake of the 2014 French-Belgian film La Famille Bélier.

''CODA'', which featured a cast of predominantly deaf actors, won three Oscars at the 2022 Academy Awards -- best picture, best adapted screenplay for Heder and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024