Left Menu

Salman Khan visits 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' to check quality of food supplied to frontline workers

Megastar Salman Khan on Monday visited 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' in Bandra to look over the quality of the food being supplied by the restaurant to the frontline workers across Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 14:13 IST
Salman Khan visits 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' to check quality of food supplied to frontline workers
Salman Khan at Bhaijaanz Kitchen. Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Salman Khan on Monday visited 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' in Bandra to look over the quality of the food being supplied by the restaurant to the frontline workers across Mumbai. Salman and Yuva Sena Leader Rahul Kanal have started an initiative to provide food packets to the COVID-19 frontline workers through their Chinese restaurant 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen'. The initiative is currently targeting to provide the meal packets to at least 5,000 frontline workers, including police personnel, health workers and also people living in containment zones.

Talking about the initiative, Rahul said that the idea behind the initiative that was started a week back came after taking inspiration from Salman's family. "When I met him eight days back, he told me about his parents sending tiffins to the officials outside the galaxy, so he told me: Let's reach out to everyone who is 24/7 for us in the field, be it police bandobasts, nakabandis, cleaning staff of BMC, health workers in containment zones," Rahul said.

He also told that the packet contains a main meal, biscuits and a water bottle. Revealing about the menu he said, "Salman Bhai is in constant touch with the menu. He even came last evening to check the food and now he has also asked to keep chicken nuggets, boiled eggs, chicken biryani, veg biryani and Vitamin C-based juices in the box." The food made at 'Bhaijaanz Kitchen' is later supplied through 'Being Hangry Vans' across Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is gearing up for the release of his most-awaited film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' this Eid. The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

We expect Rajasthan government to honour orders not to obstruct tankers carrying medical oxygen to other states, says Delhi High Court.

We expect Rajasthan government to honour orders not to obstruct tankers carrying medical oxygen to other states, says Delhi High Court....

Bitcoin jumps 8%, on course to snap five days of losses

Bitcoin jumped as much as 8 on Monday and was on course to snap five straight days of losses, though the cryptocurrency has slumped almost a fifth from its all-time high hit earlier this month. Bitcoin was last up 6.7 at 52,452 after touchi...

B2B e-commerce player Bizongo completes USD 51 mn funding round

Bizongo, a B2B platform for made-to-order goods, on Monday said it has completed a USD 51-million fresh funding exercise, with investments from British governments development finance body CDC and Thailand-based Addventures, a corporate arm...

MP: Vaccination centre set up at Bhopal's drive-in cinema site

A drive-in cinema in a hotel in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh will be the site of a vaccination center amid a surge in coronavirus cases, officials said on Monday.Cinemas and other such entertainment complexes are shut in the state under restric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021