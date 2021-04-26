Early data show Oscars TV audience plunges to record low - Variety

Early data show Oscars TV audience plunges to record low - VarietyReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 23:09 IST
The television audience for Sunday's Academy Awards dropped to a record low of 9.85 million viewers on Walt Disney Co's ABC, according to a preliminary estimate cited by Hollywood publication Variety.
That represented a 58% decline from last year, Variety said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Academy Awards
- Variety
- Hollywood