Kannada producer Ramu dies of COVID

Ramu, a prominent Kannada producer and husband of film actress Malashri, passed away due to COVID-19 on Monday, family sources said.

He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment where he passed away.

Ramu had given many hit films such as Lockup Death, AK47 and Kalasipalya.

Condoling his death, former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy tweeted, ''I am deeply saddened to hear that famous Kannada producer Ramu died of coronavirus infection.'' He said the death has caused a huge loss to the film industry.

Kumaraswamy prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear the loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)