'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospitalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 10:58 IST
Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi', has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.
The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, posted the development.
''Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all - Family,'' a tweet on her page read.
Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life.
She is believed to be the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world.
