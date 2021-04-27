'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar contracts coronavirus, admitted to hospital

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed 'Shooter Dadi', has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.

The Twitter page of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, posted the development.

''Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all - Family,'' a tweet on her page read.

Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life.

She is believed to be the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world.

