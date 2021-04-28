Left Menu

Actor Jimmy Shergill, 3 crew members booked for defying COVID restrictions in Punjab

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 28-04-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 22:45 IST
Actor Jimmy Shergill and three other crew members were booked for allegedly defying the COVID-19 restrictions while shooting for a film here, police said on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (Kotwali) Sub-Inspector Maninder Kaur said shooting of a film was taking place in the premises of a senior secondary school near old sabzi mandi here during the night curfew on Tuesday. Acting on a tip off, a police team reached the spot and found over 100 people at the site.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and relevant section of the Epidemic Diseases Act has been registered.

