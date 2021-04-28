Left Menu

Pope ousts leadership of Ecuadorian diocese amid complaints

But Nieves offered his resignation to Francis a week before the ceremony.Parrilla confirmed Nieves resignation in a February 19 letter to his flock, reproduced by the Spanish-language Catholic agency Religion Digital.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:46 IST
Pope ousts leadership of Ecuadorian diocese amid complaints
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Pope Francis responded Wednesday to reports of poor governance, financial mismanagement and moral failings in the Ecuadorian diocese of Riobamba by not only accepting the resignation of the retiring bishop but that of his heir apparent as well.

Francis on Wednesday accepted the resignations of Bishop Julio Parrilla Diaz, who turned 75 last month, and his deputy, Monsignor Gerardo Miguel Nieves Loja, 53.

Nieves had been named "coadjutor bishop" for Riobamba last year and was due to be consecrated bishop in February, to take over when Parrilla retired at 75, the normal retirement age for bishops. But Nieves offered his resignation to Francis a week before the ceremony.

Parrilla confirmed Nieves' resignation in a February 19 letter to his flock, reproduced by the Spanish-language Catholic agency Religion Digital. In it, Parrilla said he understood Nieves' decision and noted that 500 people had signed a letter in support of him.

The resignation came weeks after a longtime Spanish missionary in Riobamba, Julia Serrano, publicly blasted the governance of the dioceses under Parrilla and questioned the "moral quality" of his presumed successor. In a January essay published in the Catholic blog "Redes Cristianas" and the Spanish news site Religion Digital, Serrano wrote that the faithful had to pay for sacraments in the diocese, and that her letters to the Vatican denouncing such practices had fallen on deaf ears. She also cited reports of a culture of homosexuality among its priests as well as "a number of priests with children in the diocese, some recognized and others not." A priest familiar with the situation in the diocese confirmed that money in the diocesan coffers was wasted and mismanaged and that "everything was sold and marketed: baptisms, marriages, everything.'' The priest, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he feared retaliation for speaking to the media, said some clerics in the diocese had as many as three or four children, despite the vow of celibacy Latin rite Catholic priests make. Parrilla, in his February 19 letter, acknowledged there were some "shadows'' and sins in the Riobamba church, but insisted that it was still able to "love and serve the poorest, the farmers and the indigenous.'' The Ecuadorian bishops conference said in a statement on its website that Francis had named a temporary administrator for the dioceses, the auxiliary bishop of Cuenca, Bishop Bolivar Piedra. The Vatican, however, didn't announce that nomination in its brief report Wednesday.

The Ecuadorian bishops said they expressed their appreciation for Parrilla for his service and offered prayers for Piedra.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Despite price slash, states to pay double that of Centre for COVID vaccine: TMC's Abhishek

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that the price of COVID-19 vaccine for states has been reduced by Rs 100, but still they are forced to part with double the amount of what the Centre will pay to the manuf...

Five of same family killed in case of honour killing in Pak: Police

At least five people, including three women, were killed in an alleged incident of honour killing in northwest Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.The incident happened in Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the accused, who we...

Nigerian women take action as rape, assault cases surge during pandemic

When Kehinde Osakedes university closed due to COVID-19 last year, the visual arts student returned home to Lagos. A visit to a family friend nearby turned into a horrific ordeal. The friend began touching her, she said, and became violent ...

Mexico president blasts telecoms firms over roadblocks to registry

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the countrys telecoms companies on Wednesday for impeding an initiative to create a national biometric cellphone user registry that is opposed both by industry and rights groups. Back...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021