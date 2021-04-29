Left Menu

International Award-winning Artist Dhanraj Shelke Introduces Exotic Resin Art Work

With some of his prominent art collectors like Chief minister of Goa Dr pramod sawant, Actor salman khan, Actress Madhuri dixit, companies like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Harley Davidson, Grand Hyatt etc Dhanraj believes that, Art for everyone no matter the pocket size and has the countrys most affordable art rates with the highest quality of any art work.

PTI | Kolhapur | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:06 IST
International Award-winning Artist Dhanraj Shelke Introduces Exotic Resin Art Work

KOLHAPUR, India, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resin, in particular, seems to be rising in popularity because of its delicate yet sturdy aesthetic. Resin is found in nature (think tree gum) or can be manufactured synthetically. It is viscous in nature, and has been traditionally used in industries manufacturing paints and varnishes. However, artist Dhanraj uses art resin for artistic purposes with his signature style of using exotic materials like 24k pure gold plating or exotic gems which lends the resin art work a wow factor.

Its glass-like lustre and plastic-like composition is what makes resin both attractive and versatile. It is as suitable for fluid art as it is for definitive structural pieces. From sculpture to furniture, from jewellery to wall art, resin is being used in inventive ways.

Artist Dhanraj introduces resin art work which can be used as table top, wall art etc. With some of his prominent art collectors like Chief minister of Goa Dr pramod sawant, Actor salman khan, Actress Madhuri dixit, companies like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Harley Davidson, Grand Hyatt etc Dhanraj believes that, ''Art for everyone no matter the pocket size'' and has the country's most affordable art rates with the highest quality of any art work. Starting from 10,000/- rupees only.

www.dhanrajshelkeart.com is one of the top 80 artist sites in world backed by @dhanrajshelkeart on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc with a total 50k plus followers. He has a team of 80 artists pan India with operations in graphics, fine art, art decor, corporate gifting, 3D printing, art tenders, art merchandising etc, making him one of the top art selling artists in India and as well as proud winner of many awards. Many prestigious art collector's like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Grand Hyatt, government organizations, Hollywood, Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, etc. own a piece of art created by Dhanraj Shelke.

You can check his work on: www.instagram.com/dhanrajshelkeart/ www.dhanrajshelkeart.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174476/Dhanraj_Shelke_Logo.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499579/Resin_art_work_with_Crystal.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499580/River_style_epoxy_table_top_with_pure_Teak_wood.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499581/resin_wall_art.jpg Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1499584/24k_pure_gold_plated_art_by_Artist_Dhanraj_Shelke.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

