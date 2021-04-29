Left Menu

'Red Table Talk':Willow Smith reveals about her polyamorous lifestyle

American actor Jada Pinkett Smith discussed polyamorous relationships with her daughter and singer Willow Smith - who is polyamorous herself.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 11:22 IST
Willow Smith (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jada Pinkett Smith discussed polyamorous relationships with her daughter and singer Willow Smith - who is polyamorous herself. According to Fox News, during a recent episode of 'Red Table Talk' the 20-year-old songstress, asked her mother on the show, "How did you feel when I told you that I was polyamorous?"

"When you were like, 'Hey this is my get down,' I was like, 'I totally get it,'" "Wanting to set up your life in a way that you can have what it is that you want, I think anything goes as long as the intentions are clear, " Jada recalled. She added that in life, "there's a lot of beauty that sits outside of the conventional boxes" and later explained that she feels "most people are practising monogamy because they feel like they have no other choice."

As reported by Fox News, Willow also opened up about what being polyamorous means to her. "With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do. So, I was like, 'How can I structure the way I approach relationships with that in mind?'" she explained.

When pressed by her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, also a co-host on the show, Willow explained that her lifestyle isn't centred around sex. The young musician began, "I'll give you an example. Let's say you haven't always been the kind of person that wanted to have sex all the time. But your partner is. Are you gonna be the person to say, 'Just because I don't have these needs, you can't have them either?' And so that's kind of one of the reasons why I was actually interested in poly because I was introduced to it through a nonsexual lens."

She added: "In my friend group, I'm the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all my friends." Willow admitted to experiencing "fits of jealousy" when involved in polyamorous relationships, but Jada said that she's "okay with whatever" her daughter does as long as she's "learning to have the greatest love affair with" herself.

Banfield-Jones said that she and her current husband even considered having a polyamorous relationship. She revealed, "We actually talked about polyamory and was that something that we wanted to explore? We had that conversation." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

