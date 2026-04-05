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Security Scare in Samba: Suspicious Movement Sparks Search

Security forces initiated a search operation in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, after reports of three suspicious individuals were received. A resident spotted them at night carrying a heavy backpack. Special Operations, Army, and paramilitary forces are involved, though no contact has been made with the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-04-2026 11:10 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 11:10 IST
Security Scare in Samba: Suspicious Movement Sparks Search
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A search operation was launched by security forces in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday following reports of suspicious movement by three individuals. A local resident in Bedh Khad reported seeing the individuals, one of whom had a heavy backpack, moving stealthily under the cover of darkness.

Assuming them to be potential terrorists, although no weapons were observed, the area's Special Operations Group joined forces with the Army and paramilitary units to trace the suspects.

As of now, efforts to contact or locate the individuals are ongoing, but no further developments have been reported from the village or its neighboring areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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