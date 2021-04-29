Left Menu

Unless everyone is safe, no one is safe: Priyanka Chopra sets up COVID-19 fundraiser for India

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has joined hands with the Give India Foundation to set up a fundraiser to help her country in times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:57 IST
Unless everyone is safe, no one is safe: Priyanka Chopra sets up COVID-19 fundraiser for India
Priyanka Chopra (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has joined hands with the Give India Foundation to set up a fundraiser to help her country in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a strong video message, urging the global community to come together for India, which is her home. She said that everyone needs to care because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe.

"I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home, and India is bleeding," she said. The 'Fashion' star further added, "We, as a global community, need to care. And I will tell you why we need to care - because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you."

While motivating everyone to come together for India, Priyanka also informed that she and her husband Nick Jonas have already donated and will continue to do more. She also revealed that the fundraiser will directly benefit the healthcare physical infrastructure, including Covid care centres, isolation centres, oxygen generation plants, medical equipment and vaccine support.

Currently, the former Miss World is actively interacting with the users online to assure them getting aid as soon as possible. Earlier, the global star also urged the US government to share COVID-19 vaccines with India urgently. The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motilal Oswal logs highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 448 cr in Mar quarter

Motilal Oswal Financial Services on Thursday said it has posted its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 448 crore for the March 2021 quarter, driven by a Rs 264 crore investment gains.The company had posted a loss of Rs 253 crore in the...

21 aftershocks follow quake of 6.4 magnitude in Assam

People spent a sleepless night as a series of aftershocks shook Assam after a strong 6.4 magnitude earthquake caused extensive damage to buildings.Sonitpur, whose headquarters Tezpur was rocked first by the strong temblor at 7.51 am on Wedn...

Chadian army battles rebels in northern town

Chads army battled with rebels on Thursday near the town of Nokou, about 20 km 12 miles from where former president Idriss Deby was fatally wounded 10 days ago, rebels and the army said. Deby was killed on April 19 as he visited troops figh...

GM launches recall fix for 69,000 Bolt EVs

General Motors Co said it would launch a recall and software update on Thursday to address a callback of nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles for fire risks and will replace battery module assemblies as necessary. The largest U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021