Britain's Prince William and Kate mark 10th wedding anniversary with video
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated 10 years of marriage on Thursday with a video of the couple and their children enjoying the countryside.Reuters | London | Updated: 29-04-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 21:15 IST
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, celebrated 10 years of marriage on Thursday with a video of the couple and their children enjoying the countryside. William, the Queen's grandson and second in line to the throne, married Kate on April 29 2011 in Westminster Abbey in a ceremony watched by millions around the world.
On Thursday they posted a video showing the couple exploring a beach and roasting marshmallows with their children George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 3. "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," William and Kate said in a tweet.
"We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family." Two new photos of the couple were also released to commemorate the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Louis
- Westminster
- Charlotte
- Duke
- William
- Britain
- Queen
- George
- Duchess of Cambridge
- Kate
ALSO READ
Serena Williams signs programming deal with Amazon Studios
Serena Williams signs first-look TV deal with Amazon
Pant is like Kohli and Williamson, brilliant bloke to have in your team: Ponting
Queen returns to royal duties after husband Prince Philip death
Royal funeral offers chance for William, Harry to reconcile