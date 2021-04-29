'Gossip Girl' reboot to stream on HBO Max this July

Left Menu

'Gossip Girl' fans rejoice as the makers of the American teen drama television series have announced that the reboot of the drama is set to premiere on HBO Max in July.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

'Gossip Girl' fans rejoice as the makers of the American teen drama television series have announced that the reboot of the drama is set to premiere on HBO Max in July. Keeping their fans on toes, the official Twitter handle of 'Gossip Girl'announced on Wednesday (local time) that the series reboot will premiere on HBO Max in July, this year.

"Good afternoon, followers. I need no introduction, but these New York elite do. Pleased to present your newest obsession -- coming to @hbomax this July. Clear your calendars accordingly," the tweet reads. The original series is based on the novel series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar. Developed for television by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, it was broadcast on The CW network for six seasons from September 19, 2007, to December 17, 2012.

'Gossip Girl' also launched the careers of actors Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, Chace Crawford, and Ed Westwick. Sources also detailed about the new cast and their characters to Fox News. Whitney Peak, star of Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' will play Zoya, who has been described as similar to Dan Humphrey (Badgley) from the original series.

Emily Alyn Lind of 'The Shining's' sequel, is set to take on the role of Audrey, who dates Aki, played by Evan Mock. Audrey's best friend is Julien, played by 'Sacred Lies' star Jordan Alexander. Other stars set to take part in the series are Thomas Doherty as Max, Eli Brown as Obie, Zion Moreno as Luna, Savannah Smith as Monet, and Tavi Gevinson as Kate. (ANI)

