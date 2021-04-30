Left Menu

Lady Gaga's dognappers charged with attempted murder, robbery

Five suspects have been charged with attempted murder and robbery case for their alleged involvement in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:51 IST
Lady Gaga (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Five suspects have been charged with attempted murder and robbery case for their alleged involvement in the shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker. According to TMZ, L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon has released the names of the 5 suspects- James Howard Jackson, Jaylin Keyshawn White and Lafayette Shon Whaley and told that they were charged with one count each of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery.

Jackson also faces 2 additional firearm charges - "one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and a felon carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. White faces one count of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury." "Harold White and Jennifer McBride were charged with one count each of accessory after the fact. Harold was also charged with one count of possession of a firearm and McBride faces one count of receiving stolen property," as per legal reports obtained by TMZ.

At 1:55 PM, on Thursday (local time) Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said a total of 5 people were arrested -- 3 of whom allegedly pulled off the actual dognapping and shooting of the dog walker. The three have been booked for attempted murder. The other 2 suspects were arrested for "accessory to murder". TMZ reported that the cops told one of them is the father of one of the alleged dognappers. LAPD also affirmed that the man "contacted a female friend and recruited her to drop off the dogs, and claim the reward money."

According to reports, the father and the 3 people who have been booked for "attempted murder" are all known gang members. Multiple people who allegedly dognapped Lady Gaga's two French Bulldogs and shot her dog walker have also been arrested on a variety of charges, including attempted murder and robbery, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The woman who claimed to have found the dogs was also arrested, according to law enforcement sources. TMZ reported that the cops were suspicious of her from the very start following which they advised Gaga not to pay the USD 500,000 reward. On a related note, the Grammy-winning singer got her dogs back unharmed. "They were tied up in an alley when the woman called the number Gaga had posted," as per reports fr TMZ.

On the other hand Gaga's dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, was in the hospital for several weeks and his condition is stable at the moment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

