Taapsee, Bhumi mourn 'shooter dadi' Chandro Tomar's death

Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who played Chandro Tomar in biopic Saand Ki Aankh, said she was devastated by the 89-year-old sharpshooters death.Nicknamed shooter dadi, Chandro died on Friday after battling COVID-19.Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadis demise. Am lucky I got to know and be her ChandroTomar ShooterDadi, she wrote.Actor Taapsee Pannu, who played Chandros sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, also mourned her death.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:53 IST
Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who played Chandro Tomar in biopic ''Saand Ki Aankh'', said she was devastated by the 89-year-old sharpshooter's death.

Nicknamed ''shooter dadi'', Chandro died on Friday after battling COVID-19.

“Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone,” an emotional Pednekar wrote on Twitter.

She further said Tomar made her own rules and paved the path for many girls to find their dream.

“Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi,” she wrote.

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who played Chandro's sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar, also mourned her death. “For the inspiration you will always be…You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar. May the love and peace be with you,” Pannu wrote alongside a photograph of her with Tomar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

