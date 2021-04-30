Left Menu

American musician and record producer Travis Barker recently revealed that girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian has rocked his world by helping him overcome the fear of heights.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:33 IST
Travis Barker credits Kourtney Kardashian for helping him conquer this fear
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American musician and record producer Travis Barker recently revealed that girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian has rocked his world by helping him overcome the fear of heights. According to E! News, Travis is "no longer afraid of heights" thanks to his new girlfriend. Travis shared a photo of himself and Kourt kissing on the ledge of a cliff, looking ready to climb the many canyons of Utah.

The couple recently traveled to the state's luxury resort Amangiri, which offers a number of experiences, including guided hikes across suspension bridges. He shared a video of the two crossing one of the canyons, revealing just how perilously high in the sky they were. And though the drummer is afraid of heights, he pauses his trek to tell Kourtney, "I love you."

Of course, the pair were kept safe with the help of gear and cables, as well as helmets. It's just one of the many activities they participated in to celebrate Kourtney's 42nd birthday, even though a week had already passed since the official day. But gestures like this are just par for the course when you're dating a romantic like Travis. According to a source close to Kourtney, the 45-year-old father of two is just one big softie, albeit, a very tatted one.

The source previously told E! News, "Travis adores Kourtney and makes every day special, especially her birthday. He has gone all out to shower her with love, affection, flowers, and gifts." It further added, "He is very into her and waited a long time to be able to show her how much he cares. He wants to spend all of his time with her and is constantly telling her how much he loves her."

And Kourtney is just as lovey-dovey with her new man, too. In fact, the same source said, "She's falling for him and not holding back." Another source added that there could be an engagement in their future with the way things are progressing. According to the second insider, Kourtney has "expressed she would absolutely marry him."

As for Travis, he proved he's in this for the long haul when he posted a picture of his fresh new tattoo that read, "Kourtney." (ANI)

