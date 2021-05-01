Left Menu

California's Disneyland re-opens but don't expect hugs from Mickey Mouse

Masks, temperature checks and no hugs with Mickey Mouse greeted visitors to Disneyland in California on Friday as Walt Disney's original theme park reopened for the first time in over a year. Disneyland, located 35 miles south of Los Angeles in Anaheim, opened in 1955. Walt Disney Co closed its theme parks around the world in March 2020 to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-05-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 00:11 IST
Masks, temperature checks and no hugs with Mickey Mouse greeted visitors to Disneyland in California on Friday as Walt Disney's original theme park reopened for the first time in over a year. Under coronavirus pandemic guidelines, "The Happiest Place on Earth" was opened only to California residents and capacity was limited to 25% to allow for social distancing.

Guests, age 2 and older, were required to wear face masks and there were none of the usual hugs with costumed characters like Mickey Mouse and Snow White. There will be no parades, and the nightly fireworks displays have been put on hold to prevent crowds from gathering closely together.

Tickets to Disneyland are sold out through mid-June, according to the park's online reservation system, but there is more availability in the adjacent California Adventure. Disneyland, located 35 miles south of Los Angeles in Anaheim, opened in 1955.

Walt Disney Co closed its theme parks around the world in March 2020 to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic. The company's most-visited resort, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reopened in July 2020.

Disneyland Paris is currently closed. Disney parks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong are open.

