Left Menu

Box Office: 'Demon Slayer' Overtakes 'Mortal Kombat'

The film, from Funimation and Aniplex, has surpassed "Dragon Ball: Super Broly" ($30 million) to become the third-highest grossing anime title in North America. Overseas, the latest "Demon Slayer" has already set several box office records. It's also the highest-grossing anime film ever with $423 million globally.

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 21:28 IST
Box Office: 'Demon Slayer' Overtakes 'Mortal Kombat'

By Rebecca Rubin LOS ANGELES, May 2 (Variety.com) - After narrowly losing first place in its opening weekend, "Demon Slayer: Mugen Train" has surged ahead to outpace "Mortal Kombat" on U.S. box office charts.

The anime action adventure "Demon Slayer" is expected to end the weekend with $6.4 million in ticket sales, while "Mortal Kombat" trails closely behind with $6.2 million between Friday and Sunday. Both films debuted last weekend and dipped roughly 70% from initial revenues. "Demon Slayer," which is playing in 1915 North American venues, has earned an impressive $34.1 million in the U.S. and Canada to date. The film, from Funimation and Aniplex, has surpassed "Dragon Ball: Super Broly" ($30 million) to become the third-highest grossing anime title in North America.

Overseas, the latest "Demon Slayer" has already set several box office records. In Japan, it has become the highest-grossing movie ever with ticket sales surpassing $368 million. It's also the highest-grossing anime film ever with $423 million globally. "Mortal Kombat," a martial arts-inspired adaptation of the popular video game, has grossed $34 million in two weeks. Those receipts are notable because the Warner Bros. release is playing simultaneously on HBO Max. The studio's entire 2021 slate is following a similar rollout pattern.

In third place, "Godzilla vs. Kong," a Warner Bros. and Legendary film, collected $2.7 million from 2,753 screens. The monster mashup has earned $90 million over its first five weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Didi is Bengal's 'Dada'

Belying all expectations, the TMC was headed Sunday for a landslide victory in assembly elections, overcoming the might of the BJP after a bitter campaign that had turned into a virtual duel between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime ...

Portuguese GP: Hamilton wins after crucial overtakes on Verstappen, Bottas

A brilliantly managed race from Mercedes Lewis Hamilton saw him take his second win of the 2021 season at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, with the Briton finishing ahead of Red Bulls Max Verstappen, and Hamiltons pole-sitting teammate ...

LDF poised to form government in Kerala; CPI-M wins 48 seats, leading on 14

The ruling LDF appears poised to form the government in Kerala again as per the latest trends from the Election Commission with the Communist Party of India Marxist registering a win on 48 seats and maintaining the lead on 14 more. Among th...

G7 to consider mechanism to counter Russian 'propaganda', UK's Raab says

The Group of Seven richest countries will look at a proposal to build a rapid response mechanism to counter Russian propaganda and disinformation, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Reuters. Speaking ahead of a G7 foreign ministers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021