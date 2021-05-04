Song Joong-ki shares his experience of playing an antihero in Vincenzo

Song Joong-ki fans are always excited to hear about him. The last episode of Vincenzo dropped on tvN on May 2 and achieved the highest viewership rating since the drama began. The drama is currently the 9th highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history and also the 6th highest-rated drama in the history of tvN.

According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of Vincenzo scored an average nationwide rating of 14.6 percent and a peak of 16.2 percent, taking first place in its time slot across all channels—including public broadcast networks.

In a recent interview with Soompi, the lead actor Song Joong-ki shared his experience filming for the K-drama Vincenzo. The actor said his past experience working with the Geumga Plaza people helped him overcome his initial nervousness about his role and get comfortable on the sets of Vincenzo faster.

"First of all, it was the first time I felt such little pressure about my role. It's not that I didn't feel any burden, but because I filmed many episodes with the Geumga Plaza people, I felt a bond with the actors who played the Geumga Plaza tenants and didn't feel lonely or pressured. In short, I could say, 'We all had fun together,'" said Song Joong-ki to Soompi.

Earlier Song Joong-ki revealed that he was going to speak the Italian language in his popular Korean series Vincenzo. In the series, Song Joong-ki played the role of Vincenzo Cassano, an Italian lawyer who also happens to be a Mafia consigliere. After a major conflict in his organization, Vincenzo flees to Korea with his childhood name Park Joo-hyung and encounters his enemy.

While talking about his experience speaking Italian, Song Joong-ki said, "I'm not sure if my acting is comical scenes were received positively." The actor also said, "Personally, I wasn't satisfied with my Italian lines and my comic scenes. Through this production, I felt once again that acting in a comedy is the most difficult type of acting. In that aspect, I think I did a very bad job. I'm personally not pleased."

Speaking about his experience playing an antihero in Vincenzo, Song Joong-ki said, "People were divided on whether it was too violent or not. [Even while filming], I thought, 'People will have mixed opinions.' Personally, I didn't think it was cruel."

"On the contrary, I thought we needed to go stronger on them. I think heinous people like them should be punished that way. I think that the characters who committed evil were punished righteously for the characters they were," added Song Joong-ki.

At the end of his interview, Song Joong-ki said he is thankful to the audience who wants Vincenzo 2, but "there are no discussions about season two at all." He also added it is unlikely that there will be any internal discussions about season two in the future."

