Thomasin McKenzie to topline Olivia Wilde's Kerri Strug biopic

''Jojo Rabbit'' star Thomasin McKenzie will essay the role of former American gymnast Kerri Strug in an upcoming movie from actor-director Olivia Wilde.

The movie, titled ''Perfect'', hails from Searchlight Pictures and Wilde will direct it from a script by Ronnie Sandahl, reported Variety.

Described as ''an intimate and unflinching portrait of grit and determination'', the film will chronicle the story behind Strug’s historic olympic vault which secured America’s first-ever gold medal in team gymnastics during the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Nik Bower & Jeremy Baxter will produce through Riverstone Pictures along with Thomas Benski & Moss Barclay who will produce through Pulse Films. Wilde, who made her directorial debut with 2019 hit ''Booksmart'', will executive produce the movie along with Sandahl, Deepak Nayar and Marisa Clifford.

McKenzie broke out with her performance in critically-acclaimed 2018 movie ''Leave No Trace''. She most recently featured in filmmaker Taika Waititi's Oscar-winning movie ''Jojo Rabbit'' and ''True History Of The Kelly Gang''.

The actor will next star in filmmaker Edgar Wright's ''Last Night In Soho'' and M Night Shyamalan's upcoming directorial ''Old''.

