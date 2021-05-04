Left Menu

Thomasin McKenzie to topline Olivia Wilde's Kerri Strug biopic

Jojo Rabbit star Thomasin McKenzie will essay the role of former American gymnast Kerri Strug in an upcoming movie from actor-director Olivia Wilde.The movie, titled Perfect, hails from Searchlight Pictures and Wilde will direct it from a script by Ronnie Sandahl, reported Variety.Described as an intimate and unflinching portrait of grit and determination, the film will chronicle the story behind Strugs historic olympic vault which secured Americas first-ever gold medal in team gymnastics during the 1996 Atlanta Games.Nik Bower Jeremy Baxter will produce through Riverstone Pictures along with Thomas Benski Moss Barclay who will produce through Pulse Films.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-05-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 13:32 IST
