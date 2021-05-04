Salman Khan announces title track of 'Radhe'

Left Menu

Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan on Tuesday announced that the title track of his next, 'Radhe

Updated: 04-05-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2021 19:24 IST
Poster of Radhe's title track (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood's megastar Salman Khan on Tuesday announced that the title track of his next, 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will be released on May 5. The 55-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a poster of the upcoming song along with the caption, "Kal aayega... Most Wanted..#RadheTitleTrack."

The title track of 'Radhe' has been composed by musician duo Sajid-Wajid, while Sajid Khan has been credited as the song's lyricist and singer. Taking the internet by storm, the trailer of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' had shattered all records with over 30 million views within 12 hours of its release on YouTube.

The trailer gave audiences a glimpse of everything that's in store including adrenaline-pumping action sequences, signature one-liners, catchy music and dance moves that become nationwide trends and drove the digital platform into a frenzy. Interestingly, while it became the fastest Bollywood trailer to reach 100k likes in a record time of 10 minutes, it is also the first Indian film to have a multi-format release.

The film will be released on ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which rests on India's leading OTT platform ZEE5 and also on all leading DTH operators. The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, have opted for this hybrid release model given the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theatres in all Indian states where the theatres are operational as per COVID protocols. A wide international theatrical release targeting 40 countries across all international territories is also being planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to release theatrically in the UK since the lockdown last year.

The action flick by the Yash Raj Films banner, directed by Prabhudeva, was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of the day due to the closing of film theatres owing to coronavirus-induced lockdown. 'Radhe' is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Atul Agnihotri under the banners Salman Khan Films, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Production. (ANI)

