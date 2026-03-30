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Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally Join Forces for Upcoming Action Drama

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is teaming up with filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for a new action drama, produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations. Set to start filming in April, the project marks the first collaboration between Khan and Paidipally, who have announced the partnership on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:34 IST
Salman Khan and Vamshi Paidipally Join Forces for Upcoming Action Drama
Salman Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is joining hands with acclaimed filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for an upcoming action drama. Set to kickstart production in April, the film is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The collaboration was revealed through a social media announcement by Khan, who expressed excitement over working with Paidipally and Raju. This marks their first cooperation, although the filmmaker and Raju have a history of successful projects together, such as 'Yevadu' and 'Varisu'.

In a separate project, Khan will be starring in 'Maatrubhumi', based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict. Playing the role of Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, Khan's portrayal will honor the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the clash. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film promises to be a heartfelt tribute.

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