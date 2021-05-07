Left Menu

COVID-19: Osmanabad hospital hands over wrong body to kin

The kin of a COVID-19 victim were given the corpse of an unrelated person by staff at the civil hospital in Osmanabad in Maharashtra, with one official on Friday pinning the error on name sticker misplacement.A 75-year-old woman from Wagholi tehsil here died on May 4 and her kin cremated the body that was handed over to them by the civil hospital authorities, an official said.However, on Thursday, they got a call from hospital staff to claim the body of their relative as it had begun to decay.

''However, on Thursday, they got a call from hospital staff to claim the body of their relative as it had begun to decay. When they reached hospital, they realised the body in the morgue was that of their 75-year-old woman relative. Now, no one knows whose body did they cremate,'' he added.

When contacted, civil surgeon Dhananjay Patil said, ''The error took place due to name sticker misplacement.'' PTI COR BNM BNM

