Aubrey Plaza marries boyfriend Jeff Baena

''Parks and Recreation'' star Aubrey Plaza has tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, director Jeff Baena.

The 36-year-old actor on Friday referred to Baena, 43, as ''my husband'' in an Instagram post about their upcoming movie ''Spin Me Round''.

''So proud of my darling husband @jeffbaena for dreaming up another film that takes us to Italia to cause some more trouble... ''Excited to be reunited with the amazing @alisonbrie (who also co-wrote this one!) and @theofficialsuperstar @sordociego @lauren_weedman and so many more fun people in this. Preparati,'' Plaza wrote.

Her publicist confirmed The Hollywood Reporter about her marriage to Baena but gave no additional details.

The actor and the filmmaker have been a dating for close to a decade. Plaza has featured in Baena's two films -- ''Life After Beth'' (2014) and ''The Little Hours'' (2017).

Their latest project, ''Spin Me Round'', is an indie comedy, which will also feature Alison Brie and Alessandro Nivola.

Baena will direct the movie from a script he penned with Brie.

