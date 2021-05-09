Left Menu

Ryan Reynolds gives shot-out to wife Blake Lively: 'Happy Mother's Day, my love.'

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds gave a shout-out to his wife and actor Blake Lively on the occasion of Mother's Day and penned down a note of gratitude to her.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:35 IST
Ryan Reynolds gives shot-out to wife Blake Lively: 'Happy Mother's Day, my love.'
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds gave a shout-out to his wife and actor Blake Lively on the occasion of Mother's Day and penned down a note of gratitude to her. The 'Deadpool' star took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with his beautiful wife. In the photo, Reynolds is seen hugging Lively in a garden as they both smile and glare into the lens.

Along with the image, he penned a detailed note as he lauded the mother of three. He wrote, "It can't be said enough... you're the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I'm grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children... Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability. " The 44-year-old actor added, "The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism." Concluding the note addressed to his wife, Reynolds said, "I'm lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother's Day, my love." As soon the post hit the photo-sharing platform it garnered more than 1.1 lakh likes with scores of stars gushing over the 'Green Lantern' star's adorable post. Scores of fans left red heart and fire emoticons as they adored the post.

Mother's Day, which is an annual celebration honouring maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society, is celebrated in many parts of the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi Police launches 'COVI Van helpline' to assist senior citizens

Delhi Police has launched a COVI Van Helpline number, a unique initiative aimed at providing assistance to senior citizens who are struggling with their essential needs amid the COVID-19 crisis. South District Police of the national capital...

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwal’s father Mahavir Narwal dies of COVID-19

Pinjra Tod activist Natasha Narwals father Mahavir Narwal died of the novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, family sources said.Natasha was arrested in May last year for allegedly being part of a premeditated conspiracy in the northeast De...

Odisha's chisel falls silent as Raghunath Mohapatra dies at 78

Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Mohapatra, who is also one of the leading stone sculptors of India, breathed his last on Sunday at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, days after he tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official at the hospital said. He was 78.The...

Lockdown extended in Delhi, UP, Haryana till May 17; comes into effect in Tamil Nadu, Raj, Mizoram from Monday

Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday extended till May 17 their ongoing lockdown as a large part of the country remained under strict curbs due to the raging COVID pandemic with 4,03,738 new cases and 4,092 deaths recorded in a day.Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021