Stranger Things Season 4: New teaser delves Eleven's backstory

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 10-05-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 10:27 IST
The clip of Stranger Things Season 4 takes us into Hawkins National Laboratory, where many special abilities children are playing with various games and toys. Image Credit: YouTube / Netflix

Netflix released a teaser for Stranger Things Season 4 on May 6, 2021. The video is titled "HNL Control Room." HNL stands for Hawkins National Laboratory. The new teaser depicts that the hit series will delve into Eleven's backstory.

The one-minute clip of Stranger Things Season 4 takes us into Hawkins National Laboratory, where many special abilities children are playing with various games and toys. Their heads are shaved, and they wearing hospital gowns. Then a white hair grey-suited man enters the room shows from behind and greets them. The children call him "Papa." It seems like Papa is Dr. Martin Brenner, the former scientist at the U.S. Department of Energy who raised test subjects at Hawkins Lab, including Eleven. He kidnapped these children to conduct his experiment.

Brenner says, "Today, I have something very special planned for you." At the end of the teaser, the camera takes a close shot of a door marked with 11, while Brenner asks "Are you listening, Eleven?"

A Stranger Things Season 4 teaser of 2020 also confirms that Jim Hopper, chief of Hawkins Police Department is alive. It captioned "From Russia with love." The show's creators the Duffer Brothers said, "Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; [Hopper] is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, Russia, where he will face dangers both human… and other. Meanwhile, back in the States, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything...."

Stranger Things Season 4 is a science fiction horror TV series, which is the chronology of Season 3. Almost all the main casts are returning to play their roles. The cast members include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Cara Buono.

The newly added stars are Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, and Joseph Quinn. Stranger Things season 4 is expected in 2022. Stay tuned to get more information on Hollywood series.

