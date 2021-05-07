Virgin River Season 3: Will it show Mel pregnant with Jack’s child?

Virgin River Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated romantic dramas to be aired on Netflix. Filming for the third season is underway. Since Netflix renewed the romantic drama Virgin River for Season 3 in December, fans are eagerly waiting to know the answer of the cliffhangers that were left unsolved in Season 2.

Fans are still questioning the biological identity of Charmaine's twins. They believe that the story of Virgin River Season 3 will surely expose the secret without making much twist. On the other hand, Virgin River Season 3 is likely to commence with the biggest cliffhanger that Mel (played by Alexandra Breckenridge) finding a wounded Jack (Martin Henderson), bleeding out on the floor of his bar after being shot. Thus, third season's opening episode will surely reveal if Jack is fatally injured. Mel and others will try to find who shot him.

Fans think Jack's former colleague and war comrade Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) is responsible for the dramatic shooting. Furthermore, fans are also wondering about the future of Jack and Mel's relationship, and it will move ahead in Virgin River Season 3.

It is likely to continue the romance between Jack and Mel although their relationship became complicated after they had come to know that Charmaine was having twins.

Now some fans have started believing that Mel can be seen pregnant in Virgin River Season 3. The series lovers have already learnt more about her past in the last two seasons. They have seen she is not only reeling from the trauma of her husband's death but still coming to terms with her inability to have children.

According to Express.co.uk, in flashbacks, this is the main thing Mel and Mark argue about and she explains how she has lost past pregnancies. This is one of the things, which makes it so hard for her to treat Charmaine in the show as she believes she is unable to have children herself.

According to Netflixlife, Virgin River season 3 will not be coming to Netflix in May 2021. The upcoming season is not in the complete list of Netflix shows and movies set to release during the month of May. Currently, the series does not have an official release date.

If you look at past releases, Season 1 released on December 6, 2019 and the second season came out on November 27, 2020. With the way things are going, fans could possibly see Virgin River season 3 in late 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

