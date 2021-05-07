Borgen Season 4: Sidse Babett Knudsen looks forward to play Birgitte Nyborg

Hit Danish political drama Borgen is renewed for Season 4 and is scheduled to premiere in 2022. To the exciting fans, the last three seasons were added to Netflix for global viewership in September 2020.

The release date for Borgen Season 4 is not announced yet, however, according to a fan's Twitter post, filming reportedly began on January 11 2021 in Copenhagen.

It was announced in January 2021 that Sidse Babett Knudsen will reprise her role in Borgen Season 4. She played Birgitte Nyborg Christensen, a minor centrist politician who would become the first female prime minister of Denmark. Birgitte Hjort Sørensen will also return to play as journalist Katrine Fønsmark alongside other cast members.

Netflix announced that Borgen Season 4 would be adding many Danish stars, including Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Özlem Saglanmak, Simon Bennebjerg, Johanne Louise Schmidt and Magnus Millang.

Sidse Babett Knudsen expressed her views on Borgen Season 4 saying that she has "sky-high expectations on this project."

"We're finally getting started with Borgen again, and it's definitely about time. I have been looking forward to this moment so much that I feel like I am about to explode. I look forward to meeting all the new characters, people on both sides of the camera (and the desks), and to revisiting the 'old ones' from the first seasons," she said. "You should be careful with what you say, but I have sky-high expectations on this project. And most of all, I look forward to moving back into Birgitte Nyborg. What a privilege to be able to ride the carousel once again with this character that I love so much," said the actress.

The Danish drama Borgen became international sensation since Sidse Babett Knudsen appeared on HBO's dystopian series Westworld. Also, Borgen's co-stars Birgitte Hjort Sørensen and Pilou Asbæk appeared in Game of Thrones.

The fourth season will follow the central character Birgitte Nyborg Christensen, this time her capacity as foreign minister. Some fans are wondering whether Borgen Season 4 will come on Netflix. Yes, Borgen Season 4 will be on Netflix and it's a big deal. Decider reported that one of the reasons why Borgen finally made the journey to Netflix is that the streaming giant has a deal in place with the series' creators. Netflix has a deal in place with Danish broadcaster DR to produce a Season 4 of Borgen.

Currently, there is no confirmation regarding the release date of Borgen Season 4. The series will telecast on Danish network DR before distributed by Netflix for global viewership. Stay tuned to get more updates on foreign-language movies.

