Left Menu

No plans to work with Franco: Rogen on sexual misconduct allegations against frequent collaborator

I have no pity for myself in this situation. Rogen also recounted his 2014 Saturday Night Live opening monologue, where he joked about a 17-year-old girls allegation that Franco had direct messaged her on Instagram to meet up.During the monologue, he said, I decided to prank James Franco.

PTI | London | Updated: 10-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 15:42 IST
No plans to work with Franco: Rogen on sexual misconduct allegations against frequent collaborator

Actor-writer Seth Rogen has said as someone who ''despises'' abuse and harassment, he doesn't plan to work with frequent collaborator James Franco following allegations of sexually inappropriate behaviour against the latter.

Rogen's remarks come over three years after he said that he would continue to work with Franco, with whom he had collaborated on a string of films like ''This Is The End'', ''Pineapple Express'', ''The Interview'' and ''Sausage Party''.

Allegations of sexual misconduct were made against Franco in 2018, when several students at his former acting school accused him of intimidating them into sexual situations. The allegations -- which Franco has denied -- led to a lawsuit, which was settled in February. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Rogen said, ''I also look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now.'' The Emmy-nominated writer said it is ''not a coincidence'' that his professional relationship with Franco seems to have come to an end, adding the accusations have affected their personal equation as well.

''I don't know if I can define that right now during this interview. I can say it, um, you know, it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic,'' he added.

In response to the outlet's comment that the situation ''must have been painful'', Rogen said, ''Yeah. But not as painful and difficult as it is for a lot of other people involved. I have no pity for myself in this situation.'' Rogen also recounted his 2014 ''Saturday Night Live'' opening monologue, where he joked about a 17-year-old girl's allegation that Franco had direct messaged her on Instagram to meet up.

During the monologue, he said, ''I decided to prank James Franco. I posed as a girl on Instagram, told him I was way young. He seemed unfazed. I have a date to meet him at the Ace Hotel.'' Reflecting on this anecdote, Rogen told the publication that it was a ''terrible joke'' that he had made on the late-night sketch comedy series.

''What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that. However, I do look back at a joke I made on 'Saturday Night Live' in 2014 and I very much regret making that joke,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka records highest single-day spike with over 2,600 new COVID-19 cases

Sri Lanka has recorded over 2,600 coronavirus cases, the highest-ever single-day count recorded so far in the island nation since the pandemic began last year, authorities said on Monday.Gen. Shavendra Silva, the head of the National Operat...

India COVID cases hold close to record highs as calls widen for national lockdown

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the worlds second-most populous country.The 366,161 new infections and 3,7...

Amazon Prime Video's stand-up special 'Market Down Hai' to premiere on May 14

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced its upcoming Amazon Funnies stand-up special Market Down Hai, featuring popular stand-up comedian Gaurav Gupta, will premiere on May 14.The teaser of the special features Gupta, who has previously appe...

Suvendu Adhikari elected Opposition leader in WB assembly

BJP on Monday chose Suvendu Adhikari as Leader of Opposition in the new West Bengal Assembly.Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced Adhikaris name as leader of the BJP legislature party in the assembly after a meeting of the legislato...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021