Scott Speedman expecting first child with Lindsay Rae Hofmann

''Animal Kingdom'' actor Scott Speedman and his girlfriend-entrepreneur Lindsay Rae Hofmann are set to welcome their first child together.

Hoffman, co-founder of Juillet Swimwear, revealed that the couple was expecting a girl in an Instagram post on Sunday.

''In full bloom. Baby girl Speedman coming soon,'' the 30-year-old showed off her bump in the Mother's Day announcement.

Speedman, 45, was first romantically linked to the ''Real Girl Series'' podcast co-host in 2017.

He will next be seen in the third season of the Netflix psychological thriller ''You''.

