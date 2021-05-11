Sex Education Season 3: Is the rumor about July release true?

Sex Education Season 3 is one of Netflix's highly anticipated series. The filming for the third season is complete and now fans are eagerly waiting for any updates on its release date.

We previously reported that Sex Education Season 3 would telecast in 2021 but no exact release date has been confirmed as yet. Recently, Netflix has doubled down on its commitment to release the British comedy-drama in 2021 but they are still not sure about the exact timeframe.

But a rumor is doing the rounds on Reddit that Sex Education Season 3 will drop in June or July this year. Many fans also believe that the rumor is true. In their defense, the last two seasons of Sex Education premiered in January 2019 and January 2020 respectively. If the third season follows a similar time gap, it should have been streamed in January this year. However, we should also consider the fact that the third season's filming was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. So, if we work that in, fans believe Sex Education Season 3 should release on Netflix around July.

However, that's just a prediction. And we don't have any confirmation regarding the release date. Meanwhile, the good news is that Sex Education Season 3 will not be the last season of the series. Laurie Nunn, the series creator revealed that Season 3 won't bring a conclusion to the popular Netflix series.

Sex education started with a funny premise- Otis Milburn the son of the sex therapist, Dr. Jean Milburn starts a sex therapy clinic in school that gives humorous results throughout the drama. At the end of Season 2, we saw Jean Milburn was shocked after knowing her unexpected pregnancy. Hopefully, Sex Education Season 3 will crack the cliffhanger of whether Jean Milburn will keep her baby or terminate the pregnancy.

Furthermore, the enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see Asa Butterfield since they read there will be a time jump in Sex Education. Asa Butterfield said his character Otis 'has grown a bit.'

"There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger. Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too…. We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a mustache," Asa Butterfield cited.

Currently, Sex Education Season 3 does not have an official release date but we'll keep you updated on this. Till then stay tuned to get more updates on the Netflix series.

