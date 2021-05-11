Left Menu

Sex Education Season 3: Is the rumor about July release true?

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 14:36 IST
Sex Education Season 3: Is the rumor about July release true?
Sex Education Season 3 will not be the last season of the series. Image Credit: Facebook / Sex Education

Sex Education Season 3 is one of Netflix's highly anticipated series. The filming for the third season is complete and now fans are eagerly waiting for any updates on its release date.

We previously reported that Sex Education Season 3 would telecast in 2021 but no exact release date has been confirmed as yet. Recently, Netflix has doubled down on its commitment to release the British comedy-drama in 2021 but they are still not sure about the exact timeframe.

But a rumor is doing the rounds on Reddit that Sex Education Season 3 will drop in June or July this year. Many fans also believe that the rumor is true. In their defense, the last two seasons of Sex Education premiered in January 2019 and January 2020 respectively. If the third season follows a similar time gap, it should have been streamed in January this year. However, we should also consider the fact that the third season's filming was hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. So, if we work that in, fans believe Sex Education Season 3 should release on Netflix around July.

However, that's just a prediction. And we don't have any confirmation regarding the release date. Meanwhile, the good news is that Sex Education Season 3 will not be the last season of the series. Laurie Nunn, the series creator revealed that Season 3 won't bring a conclusion to the popular Netflix series.

Also Read: Stranger Things Season 4: New teaser delves Eleven's backstory

Sex education started with a funny premise- Otis Milburn the son of the sex therapist, Dr. Jean Milburn starts a sex therapy clinic in school that gives humorous results throughout the drama. At the end of Season 2, we saw Jean Milburn was shocked after knowing her unexpected pregnancy. Hopefully, Sex Education Season 3 will crack the cliffhanger of whether Jean Milburn will keep her baby or terminate the pregnancy.

Furthermore, the enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see Asa Butterfield since they read there will be a time jump in Sex Education. Asa Butterfield said his character Otis 'has grown a bit.'

"There's a bit of a time-jump since the season two cliffhanger. Otis is back at school but he's got different things on his plate. He's grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too…. We got snapped by paparazzi while filming and people have been freaking out about Otis having a mustache," Asa Butterfield cited.

Currently, Sex Education Season 3 does not have an official release date but we'll keep you updated on this. Till then stay tuned to get more updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC leader shot at in Bengal's Hooghly district

A TMC leader was shot at by indentified miscreants in West Bengals Hooghly district on Tuesday when he was buying vegetables at a local market, a police officer said.Aditya Niyogi, former vice chairman of Bansberia Municipalty, was taken to...

Polish court, state institutions evacuated on day of FX mortgage sitting

The buildings of Polish state institutions including the Supreme Court were evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday, the institutions and media said, the day the courts Civil Chamber is due to issue guidance on Swiss franc mortgages.The p...

UGC Chairman writes to VC of Universities, urges to stand united in fight against COVID-19

By Amit Kumar University Grant Commission UGC Chairman Dhirendra Pal Singh on Monday wrote a letter to Vice Chancellors and Principals of the Higher Educational Institutions on COVID 19 initiatives and urged them to stand united in fight ag...

GLOBAL MARKETS-FANGS and BATS sell-off spooks world stocks

Global stock markets were set for a second day of sharp losses on Tuesday as the combination of inflation worries and an anti-monopoly drive in China sent the worlds mightiest tech giants tumbling. Europe had touched a record high on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021