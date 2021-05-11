Left Menu

'Hamilton,' 'Lion King,' 'Wicked' announce Broadway is back

Three of Broadway's biggest musicals - "Hamilton," "Wicked" and "The Lion King" - on Tuesday announced they would be back on stage in September, joining dozens of other shows that plan to reopen in New York after an 18-month pandemic-induced shutdown.

Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 22:16 IST
'Hamilton,' 'Lion King,' 'Wicked' announce Broadway is back

Three of Broadway's biggest musicals - "Hamilton," "Wicked" and "The Lion King" - on Tuesday announced they would be back on stage in September, joining dozens of other shows that plan to reopen in New York after an 18-month pandemic-induced shutdown. Disney's stage show "Aladdin" and the Alanis Morissette penned musical "Jagged Little Pill" also announced dates for late September and October, while producers of a new musical about Michael Jackson said that "MJ" would open in early 2022.

Billboards in Times Square, the heart of New York's theater district, lit up with signs on Tuesday saying "Broadway is Back" as the reopening dates were announced. Tickets for some of the shows are already on sale.

Producers of "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked" said they hoped the announcement "sends a message that Broadway is united in its commitment to ending a devastating period of hardship for the tens of thousands who make their living directly on Broadway shows and the tens of thousands in dependent industries." Other Broadway shows that have announced dates later in the fall include "The Phantom of the Opera," "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical," "Six," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Chicago" and a gender-swapping version of Stephen Sondheim's musical "Company" in which women play the lead roles.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said last week that theaters would be allowed to fill 100% capacity, but it was not immediately clear whether audiences would have to be fully vaccinated, or what other coronavirus safety measures would be required at individual theaters. Broadway shows, a major tourist attraction, brought in some $1.8 billion in box office receipts in the 2018-2019 season, with more than half of the tickets being bought by tourists.

No dates have yet been announced for the return of major Broadway plays, including the stage version of "To Kill a Mockingbird," which are generally less appealing to tourists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Better Call Saul Season 6: New Picture teases returning popular characters

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Committee headed by former HC judge to study Maratha quota judgement

A committee headed by former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Dilip Bhosale will study the Supreme Courts order striking down quota for the Maratha community in Maharashtra, state minister Ashok Chavan said here on Tuesday.The eigh...

Odisha govt to set up 16 COVID testing labs

Odisha government on Tuesday informed that it would set up RT-PCR COVID-19 testing laboratories at 16 district headquarters. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned Rs 20 crore for these COVID testing labs.These testing laboratories wi...

Sports News Roundup: Russell Westbrook passes Big O's mark in Wizards' loss; Habs nab final playoff spot despite OT Loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Soccer-Derby face sanctions after EFL wins appeal over financial breachesThe English Football League EFL has won its appeal against a disciplinary commission clearing Championship second-...

Poland's Supreme Court delays announcement of FX loan guidelines

Polands Supreme Court has delayed announcement of its guidelines on how courts should treat cases concerning foreign currency loans to ask for opinions from institutions including the central bank and the financial regulator.The institution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021