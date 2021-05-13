My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

My Hero Academia Chapter 312 will release next week without any manga break. The spoilers for the manga will be out on Thursday, May 13. The raws for the manga chapter will come within two or three days.

My Hero Academia Chapter 312 will come with an interesting storyline and revolve around Deku vs Sniper Lady fight and fans will see more of Sniper's quirks and how her power works.

My Hero Academia Chapter 312 will also reveal the mystery of All Might dying in the car bomb. Kai Chisaki will chase Deku to get One For All.

Earlier we saw a Deku was under training to improve his Quirk to fight against the villains alone. My Hero Academia Chapter 311 concludes with the mysterious Sniper girl warns Deku to follow her and come quickly if he wants to save his limbs. It is likely the sniper girl would take Deku to All For One so that she could absorb Deku's powers.

The Sniper girl supports a villain named Kai Chisaki. Earlier he was imprisoned in Tartarus. The Sniper girl helped him to escape from the jail after the riot caused by Shigaraki.

My Hero Academia Chapter 311 starts with Number One Hero fighting with Villains. The villains discover that they cannot stand against Endeavor's flames and decided to use machine guns. Endeavor saw the villains using a Nail Gun Support and wonders what they might get from Detnerat. However, Endeavor uses his new weapon Ignited Arrow to fight against the villains.

Later he reunites with the other superheroes and confirms that these villains are not sent by All For One. For doing the mess the civilians were angry. Furthermore, they came to know that the heroes are hiding some important information from them. They also saw Shigaraki is chasing someone. Civilians are curious about the person Shigaraki is after and why the heroes are hiding the name. The civilians watched on TV that Dabi was burnt and turned into ashes.

The heroes decided they do not want Deku to be in trouble. They are assuming that the prison breaker Kai Chisaki would follow AFO's instruction. It seems AFO would ask Kai Chisaki to chase Deku to steal One For All.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 312 is scheduled for release on Sunday, May 16, 2021, and will be available live to the readers at 12noon EST.

Fans can read My Hero Academia Chapter 312 for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga and anime series.

