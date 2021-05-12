Left Menu

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: Why Netflix is silent on it?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-05-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 11:08 IST
The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: Why Netflix is silent on it?
The Seven Deadly Sins was first premiered on MBS, TBS, and other JNN stations on October 5, 2014. Image Credit: Facebook / The Seven Deadly Sins

The avid viewers of The Seven Deadly Sins are waiting for the release of Season 5. The fifth season's release was initially planned in October 2020 in Japan but it was delayed later due to the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.

The Seven Deadly Sins was first premiered on MBS, TBS, and other JNN stations on October 5, 2014. Apart from Season 1, each season has its unique title. Season 5 has got the title 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment.'

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 landed on Netflix, in August 2020, and now fans are demanding The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5. It is reported earlier that Season 5 will release in 2021 on Netflix. However, don't be confused. We are calling it season 5 according to Netflix's formatting.

Earlier Netflix released a teaser of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 with the caption "As war rages on, our heroes will cross the boundaries of heaven and hell to save the people they love. Meliodas and crew reunite next year in Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment."

Then in December 2020, Netflix released a trailer of The Seven Deadly Sin Season 5. The caption reads: "Where will the 3,000-year journey of Meliodas and Elizabeth lead? Who will emerge as the true enemy? The final arc begins in 2021."

Also Read: Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

The streaming giant defines the plot in short saying "When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm."

The manga The Seven Deadly Sin has 346 chapters in total whereas the fourth season covered 267 chapters of the manga. Therefore, 79 chapters are left for The Seven Deadly Sin Season 5. According to Netflix, the fifth season will cover the remaining chapters. Watch the trailer below.

Currently, there are no updates from Netflix on The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5. We will keep updating on the news if it happens. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 293 likely to wind up Magna vs. Zora fight

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India opened up prematurely, Dr Fauci tells US Senators on COVID-19 crisis

India made the incorrect assumption that it was finished with the COVID-19 pandemic and opened up prematurely that has left the country in such dire straits, Americas top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has told senators.India ha...

UP CM expresses gratitude to nurses on International Nurses Day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday greeted the nursing community on International Nurses Day.In his message, Adityanath said the contribution of the nursing staff in health services is important.In the COVID-19 pandem...

Those manufacturing Covaxin have told us clearly they cannot give us more doses: Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Those manufacturing Covaxin have told us clearly they cannot give us more doses Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia....

U.S. returns $460 mln in recovered 1MDB funds to Malaysia

Malaysia on Wednesday said the U.S. Department of Justice has returned 1.9 billion ringgit 460.22 million of funds recovered from assets related to sovereign fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad 1MDB.Malaysian and U.S. investigators say at lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021