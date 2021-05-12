The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5: Why Netflix is silent on it?

The avid viewers of The Seven Deadly Sins are waiting for the release of Season 5. The fifth season's release was initially planned in October 2020 in Japan but it was delayed later due to the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic.

The Seven Deadly Sins was first premiered on MBS, TBS, and other JNN stations on October 5, 2014. Apart from Season 1, each season has its unique title. Season 5 has got the title 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment.'

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 landed on Netflix, in August 2020, and now fans are demanding The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5. It is reported earlier that Season 5 will release in 2021 on Netflix. However, don't be confused. We are calling it season 5 according to Netflix's formatting.

Earlier Netflix released a teaser of The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 with the caption "As war rages on, our heroes will cross the boundaries of heaven and hell to save the people they love. Meliodas and crew reunite next year in Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgment."

Then in December 2020, Netflix released a trailer of The Seven Deadly Sin Season 5. The caption reads: "Where will the 3,000-year journey of Meliodas and Elizabeth lead? Who will emerge as the true enemy? The final arc begins in 2021."

The streaming giant defines the plot in short saying "When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm."

The manga The Seven Deadly Sin has 346 chapters in total whereas the fourth season covered 267 chapters of the manga. Therefore, 79 chapters are left for The Seven Deadly Sin Season 5. According to Netflix, the fifth season will cover the remaining chapters. Watch the trailer below.

Currently, there are no updates from Netflix on The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5. We will keep updating on the news if it happens. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

