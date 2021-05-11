Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Kingdom Chapter 679 is a highly anticipated issue as the upcoming manga storyline could be interesting and the fans are looking forward to it. The readers were confused as Chapter 678 was released on an early Tuesday instead of the regular schedule Sunday. The routine scheduled was changed for The Golden Week holidays in Japan.

Now the readers have to wait for nearly two weeks, and Kingdom Chapter 679 will be on a break. Raw Scans for chapter 679 of the Kingdom have not been released yet. These scans usually come on the internet 4-3 days before the weekly release.

In the last chapter of Kingdom manga, we saw, Ba'in and Shin decided to join the left-wing and take Eikyuu and as a result, Qin was gradually losing the battle. General Gaku Haku Kou was surprised to see the army of Shin and the Hi Shin arrived at the battlefield. When Shin realized that some of the Gyoku Hou soldiers are still left to kill, he immediately ordered the Hi Shin army to move forward to kill them for their savings.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Fans are ardently waiting to know what will happen on the battlefield. It looks like Kingdom Chapter 679 would reveal that Ko Chou is aware of the weakness of Kanki. With that understanding, Ko Chou may map out the pathway of Kanki's army through hell. However, Shin could ruin the plan by changing the pathway of Kanki's army. In the previous chapter, fans fully enjoyed the fight scene where Ou Hon got thrashed in his first battle as general. So the upcoming chapter could have a follow-up to that.

Yasuhisa Hara wrote and illustrated the Japanese manga Kingdom. The story of Kingdom is a fictional adaptation of the Chinese history period known as the Warring States period, that shows the experiences of the war orphan Xin and his comrades as he fights to become the greatest general under the heavens, and in doing so, unifying China for the first time in 500 years.

According to the official manga source, Kingdom Chapter 679 is set to release on Sunday, May 23rd, 2021. The scans will be out in the Korean language before the spoilers.

The readers can follow online Weekly Young Magazine to read the upcoming chapters of the Japanese manga. No other app publishes 'Kingdom' in English for worldwide readers. The 'Kingdom' manga is available for purchase on Amazon. Stay tuned to get more information on Japanese manga series.

Also Read: Black Clover Chapter 293 likely to wind up Magna vs. Zora fight