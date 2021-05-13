Left Menu

French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops

Teho's concert was not the first time the Glacier 3000 resort has hosted artistic events to promote its skiing area and surrounding mountains. Last year Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock walked along the cable car wire to the summit, doing part of the journey blindfolded.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:30 IST
French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops

French techno musician Teho found an unusual place to end his pandemic hiatus - hitting the high notes from a 3,000-metre (9,843 ft) peak in the Swiss Alps. Teho, 30, braved sub-zero temperatures to perform from a small platform at the Glacier 3000 venue atop Scex Rouge, a mountain in south-western Switzerland.

He also had to overcame his fear of heights. "I'm a bit scared of heights... so the first few moments on the stage, without any protective barriers, were really... special - until I managed to fully take in the view.

"As soon as I started playing, though, I quickly felt at ease, so I was able to fully enjoy the moment." The DJ from Montpellier in France said he had never performed at such an unusual spot, surrounded by the Matterhorn, Mont Blanc and Eiger mountains.

In fact he has been unable to perform in public at all over the last year due to pandemic restrictions. "It was a difficult year because every club, festival and all parties were closed because of COVID-19," he said.

The show, which took place at dawn on April 23 and will be released online on Thursday, was organised by Le Cercle, a livestream company that films and broadcasts DJ live performances in unusual places. Teho's concert was not the first time the Glacier 3000 resort has hosted artistic events to promote its skiing area and surrounding mountains.

Last year Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock walked along the cable car wire to the summit, doing part of the journey blindfolded. "We were in touch with several musicians - most of them DJs - who wanted to perform with us in 2021," said Bernhard Tschannen, CEO of Glacier 3000. "Diversifying is a new paradigm for artists and event organisers alike, who have to find other ways to make people dream."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AP govt floats global tender for 1 cr COVID vaccines

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday floated a global tender for procurement of Covid-19 vaccine, from foreign producers, sufficient to inoculate one crore people.Global firms have been given time till June 3 to submit their bids, acco...

Govt increases interval between Covidshield doses to 12-16 weeks; Says the decision is 'science-based'

The Centre on Thursday approved extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks following a recommendation from a government panel, and said it is a science-based decision taken with confidence that there wi...

Nepal parties intensify negotiations to reach last-minute deal to form new govt

Amid factional feuds, Nepals political parties on Thursday intensified negotiations to reach a last-minute deal over the formation of a new government as the deadline set by the President to submit the name of the majority Prime Minister in...

Samsung brings 60 oxygen concentrators from South Korea for UP, 30 of them for Noida

Samsung Electronics provided 60 oxygen concentrators to Uttar Pradesh and half of them to Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Thursday, as the South Korean company joined efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, officials said.The h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021