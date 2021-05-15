Jennifer Lopez speculated to own Ben Affleck's '6.10-carat diamond' engagement ring

Despite ending her engagement with Ben Affleck over a decade ago, American star Jennifer Lopez might still own the lavish engagement ring with which Ben proposed her. As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to reignite reconciliation rumours, a source close to JLO told Fox News that the star is speculated to still own the pink sparkler ring with which Ben proposed her.

The couple was engaged from 2002-2004 after they fall in love with each other while filming their rom-com drama 'Gigli'. According to Fox News, a source told that, while selecting the ring for her lady, Ben initially popped the question of whether the coloured rings were in style, but the fashion trend caught on once Lopez put the rock on her finger.

The ring contained a 6.10-carat diamond from Harry Winston and cost a reported USD 1.2 million. "As far as I know, Jen has never returned the ring. So if things move forward with these two, gosh she's already got the ring," Lopez's former publicist Rob Shuter told.

Praising the ring, Shuter told, "Forgive me, Jen, it was almost QVC-ish, it was so big. She said, 'Don't touch it, it's real. It's a real ring.'" According to Fox News, Shuter, who has worked with Lopez when she was first with Ben, seems confident that things are going to "move forward."

"My sources are telling me they are back together, Jennifer falls hard and she falls fast and so these two, they're definitely a couple, they're together," he revealed. Calling their relationship a 'real deal', Shuter also cleared the rumours that Ben sent 'love letters' to Lopez over her email after she ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.

"He's got her email address and was firing off these love letters. He knows her really, really well. These letters clearly, clearly worked," he told. (ANI)

