Left Menu

Anthony Mackie admits being 'horrified' on finding Sebastian Stan was cast as Tommy Lee

Hollywood star Anthony Mackie explained at the MTV Movie and TV Awards why he was initially "horrified" when he learned that his 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' co-star Sebastian Stan is playing Motley Crue star, Tommy Lee.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2021 21:20 IST
Anthony Mackie admits being 'horrified' on finding Sebastian Stan was cast as Tommy Lee
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Anthony Mackie explained at the MTV Movie and TV Awards why he was initially "horrified" when he learned that his 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' co-star Sebastian Stan is playing Motley Crue star, Tommy Lee. While doing press for the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, Anthony told Variety he was initially "horrified" upon learning his co-star and all-around bestie will portray the rocker in the upcoming Hulu miniseries 'Pam and Tommy', opposite Lily James as Pamela Anderson.

Luckily, Anthony came around when he got a look at Sebastian in character for the show that centers on the former couple's marriage, not to mention the attention surrounding their stolen sex tape. The 'Altered Carbon' star shared, "He sent me a video on set and a few photos, and I was blown away. I was really surprised and impressed that he was able to do it."

He went on to explain his initial feelings, "I was horrified. I was like, 'What are you doing? You're playing Tommy Lee?' And the first picture he sent me, it's just humbling when you see your friend, and he succeeds. And he crushed it. I mean, he really was able to transform, and that's every actor's dream with every role you play." Anthony added that he's delighted to see the general public finally appreciating Sebastian's full range of talent.

"Sebastian is a great actor, and him getting his just due. And people being able to see him for the chameleon that he is--not just the beautifully amazing, blue-eyed god that he is--it's very refreshing to see your friend win." Still, not everyone is looking forward to watching 'Pam and Tommy'. Courtney Love, who is friends with Pam, took to Facebook on May 16 and lambasted the project, claiming that the couple's sex tape "destroyed" the Baywatch alum's life.

The Hole singer posted, "I find this so f--king outrageous. My heart goes out to Pammy...further causing her complex trauma . And shame on lily James whoever the f--k she is."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel offers Rs 49 recharge pack for free to 5.5 cr low income customers, doubles benefit on Rs 79 pack

Indonesia pauses distribution of a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine

First Person: Gardening is ‘political’ says Irish celebrity horticulturist

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New York ends COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

New York state will no longer require people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear masks in many public spaces, adopting the new guidance issued last week by federal health officials, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monda...

Israel kills militant commander after Palestinian rocket fire, UN General Assembly to meet

Israel killed a senior Palestinian militant commander in heavy air strikes on Gaza on Monday and Islamist groups renewed rocket attacks on Israeli cities despite mounting international calls for a ceasefire. As the fiercest hostilities in t...

Britain calls for progress with EU on post-Brexit Northern Irish trade

Britain wants to see progress soon in talks with the European Union on solving the post-Brexit Northern Irish border riddle, with its minister in charge of ties with the bloc urging member states to meet their obligations.After the United K...

Delhi BJP MLA demands financial assistance for traders, shopkeepers

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Monday demanded that the Arvind Kejriwal government provide financial assistance to traders, shopkeepers and workers who are facing hardships due to the coronavirus lockdown.In an open letter addressed to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021