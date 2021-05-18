The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

The untitled The Matrix 4 was officially announced in August 2019. The upcoming science fiction film is produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed and co-wrote the three previous films with her sister Lilly.

The filming for The Matrix 4 is complete but the creators are silent about the plot to avoid creating a buzz. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back in Lana Wachowski's film. The Matrix 4 is likely to be exceptional and impressive.

Keanu Reeves hinted the fourth installment of The Matrix would be deviating from its original plot and center on romance. He has not disclosed any details, still, he hinted that The Matrix 4 might portray a love story of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss).

While appearing as a guest on Andy Cohen's radio-based talk show last year, Keanu Reeves revealed that The Matrix 4 would bring a "beautiful story." Talking about the project, which reunites him with writer-director Lana Wachowski, the actor noted that Wachowski had "created a beautiful story and a beautiful script."

In April 2022, when The Matrix 4 filming was halted due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski told that director Lana Wachowski shot all the action scenes without any help from others. She does not rely on the second unit.

"What makes [Lana] so great is she directs her own action. We've had second unit directors on some of the ['Matrix' films] just because of the logistics involved. But of late, and especially on 'Matrix 4,' she's directing her own action," said Chad Stahelski.

Daniel Bernhardt, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Lambert Wilson will be joining The Matrix 4 to reprise their role as Agent Johnson, Niobe, and The Merovingian respectively. As Lambert Wilson is returning there is a chance of returning Monica Bellucci to play Persephone, the Merovingian's wife.

Additionally, the new addition to the cast would be Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is popular for Aquaman and Watchmen. The other new stars to join The Matrix 4 are The Smurfs' Neil Patrick Harris, Baywatch's Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Godzilla vs. Kong's Jessica Henwick. Besides, Mindhunter and Frozen star Jonathan Groff Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, Ian Pirie, Lavish, and Ellen Hollman have also joined The Matrix 4 in undisclosed roles.

The Matrix 4 is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. The movie will also stream digitally on HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

