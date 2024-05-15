Left Menu

Mumbai: Coast Guard officer suffers heart attack, traffic cop rushes him to hospital

He got onto his two-wheeler, kept clearing the road and led the car to the nearby civic-run V N Desai Hospital in about five minutes, the official said. Navle said the Coast Guard official was going from Powai to Worli in his private car when he complained of severe chest pain and collapsed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 22:11 IST
Mumbai: Coast Guard officer suffers heart attack, traffic cop rushes him to hospital
  • Country:
  • India

A traffic constable blocked vehicular movement on a busy bridge in the city for some time and rushed an Indian Coast Guard officer to hospital in time after he suffered a heart attack.

Coast Guard officer Prashant Roy, who survived due to timely medical intervention, was travelling with three colleagues when he collapsed on Monday, a police official said.

Their car was on the Vakola bridge in the Santacruz West area, he said. Traffic police earlier identified the officer as belonging to the Navy, but it was later clarified that he was from the Coast Guard.

After being informed by Roy's colleagues, on-duty constable Shrikant Navle of the Vakola traffic division briefly stopped the traffic. He got onto his two-wheeler, kept clearing the road and led the car to the nearby civic-run V N Desai Hospital in about five minutes, the official said. Navle said the Coast Guard official was going from Powai to Worli in his private car when he complained of severe chest pain and collapsed. "It was challenging to clear the road as there were VIP movements that day," he said. He was taken to the hospital within a few minutes which saved his life, said the police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
3
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global
4
Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

Canara Bank, JSW Energy among 13 firms added to MSCI India index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024