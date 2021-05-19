Virgin River Season 3: Netflix introduces Stacey Farber as Lilly’s daughter

Netflix renewed the romantic drama Virgin River for Season 3 in December just a few weeks after Season 2 had been released on Netflix. Fans are eagerly waiting to know the answer to the cliffhangers that were left unsolved in Season 2.

Recently, the official Instagram page of Virgin River shared an image of Stacey Farber as Lilly's (played by Lynda Boyd) daughter with the announcement, "Tara (Lilly's daughter) and Denny will be visiting us in Virgin River." But there was no picture of the mysterious character Denny.

In December, Netflix first teased about Tara, revealing she will help her mom with baby Chloe. While renewing Virgin River Season 3, Netflix announced Zibby Allen was cast as a new series regular. However, the character Denny is included in the 14th book in Robyn Carr's Virgin River series, where the author describes him as a 24 years old guy "who has served in the Marines and comes to Virgin River to find his biological father."

It is still unknown who is going to play Denny, but according to Southern Living's report, "though it's unclear if Denny, played by Kai Bradbury, will get a different storyline for the show."

If we go for Production Weekly, a trade publication, the filming for Virgin River Season 3 was expected to take place sometime from August 25 to December 11. Therefore, the filming for Season 3 should be complete by now. But there are not many updates on about the production on the series' official social media pages.

On the other hand, What's on Netflix earlier claimed that filming for Virgin River Season 3 must have started. Virgin River's Instagram page shared a snap of Jack, John (Colin Lawrence), and Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) in their military gear. In behind-the-scenes snaps, the actors are posing for pictures in their full marine attire, as well as a selfie from Hollingsworth, Express.co.uk noted.

The caption read: "Flashback to Marine days! #virginriverseries #virginrivernetflix #netflix #virginriver #military #marines #friendship #love

In the meantime, Netflix life reported Virgin River season 3 will not be coming to Netflix in May 2021. The upcoming season is not in the complete list of Netflix shows and movies set to release during May.

So it is likely that Virgin River season 3 will get a late 2021 release date. Currently, Virgin River Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

