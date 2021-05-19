Left Menu

Virgin River Season 3: Netflix introduces Stacey Farber as Lilly’s daughter

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 19-05-2021 06:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 06:37 IST
Virgin River Season 3: Netflix introduces Stacey Farber as Lilly’s daughter
Virgin River season 3 will not be coming to Netflix in May 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / Virgin River

Netflix renewed the romantic drama Virgin River for Season 3 in December just a few weeks after Season 2 had been released on Netflix. Fans are eagerly waiting to know the answer to the cliffhangers that were left unsolved in Season 2.

Recently, the official Instagram page of Virgin River shared an image of Stacey Farber as Lilly's (played by Lynda Boyd) daughter with the announcement, "Tara (Lilly's daughter) and Denny will be visiting us in Virgin River." But there was no picture of the mysterious character Denny.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @virginriverseries

In December, Netflix first teased about Tara, revealing she will help her mom with baby Chloe. While renewing Virgin River Season 3, Netflix announced Zibby Allen was cast as a new series regular. However, the character Denny is included in the 14th book in Robyn Carr's Virgin River series, where the author describes him as a 24 years old guy "who has served in the Marines and comes to Virgin River to find his biological father."

It is still unknown who is going to play Denny, but according to Southern Living's report, "though it's unclear if Denny, played by Kai Bradbury, will get a different storyline for the show."

Also Read: The Vampire Diaries Season 9: What Ian Somerhalder says about its renewal?

If we go for Production Weekly, a trade publication, the filming for Virgin River Season 3 was expected to take place sometime from August 25 to December 11. Therefore, the filming for Season 3 should be complete by now. But there are not many updates on about the production on the series' official social media pages.

On the other hand, What's on Netflix earlier claimed that filming for Virgin River Season 3 must have started. Virgin River's Instagram page shared a snap of Jack, John (Colin Lawrence), and Brady (Benjamin Hollingsworth) in their military gear. In behind-the-scenes snaps, the actors are posing for pictures in their full marine attire, as well as a selfie from Hollingsworth, Express.co.uk noted.

The caption read: "Flashback to Marine days! #virginriverseries #virginrivernetflix #netflix #virginriver #military #marines #friendship #love

In the meantime, Netflix life reported Virgin River season 3 will not be coming to Netflix in May 2021. The upcoming season is not in the complete list of Netflix shows and movies set to release during May.

So it is likely that Virgin River season 3 will get a late 2021 release date. Currently, Virgin River Season 3 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: The 100 Season 8: Is it coming as a spinoff set just two years after apocalypse?

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Capitol attack commission advances in Congress, but Republicans resist

A proposal to create a 911-style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack by a mob of Donald Trumps supporters advanced in Congress on Tuesday even as one key Republican announced opposition and another suggested the former ...

Finance Ministry releases Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states for providing grant to rural local bodies

The Union Finance Ministry, on the recommendation of the Panchayati Raj Ministry, released Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 states for providing grant to rural local bodies. The spread of COVID-19 pandemic in different parts of the country has recent...

China reports 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 22 a day earlier

China reported 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases on May 18, down from 22 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday.The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infe...

Maharashtra: 3 people including Gram Sevak defrauded Gram Panchayat using forged documents

A case has emerged wherein three people including a Gram Sevak have been accused of making forged documents. As per the police official, the prime accused is absconding.While speaking on the matter to ANI, Nashik Rural SP, Sachin Patil said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021