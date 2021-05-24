Sherlock Season 5 is still on cards, hinted several returning actors

Sherlock Season 5 is yet to receive official renewal update from BBC One. Since Sherlock Season 4 dropped its finale on January 15, 2017, fans are ardently looking forward to the airing of Season 5.

Back in January 2014, Steven Moffat stated that a Sherlock Season 5 had been plotted by himself and Mark Gatiss. However after the release of Season 4 they had not decided whether to produce it and they expressed interest to produce it in future. In 2019, Mark Gatiss stated that due to the conflicting schedules of Cumberbatch and Freeman, a potential fifth series is still up in the air.

Advertisement

Now in 2020, Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch had a discussion with the Associated Press where he revealed that he and his team would still work on Sherlock Season 5. The series' viewers had been given several indications from time to time to ensure that their show had not been axed.

While being questioned about the cancellation rumor surrounding Sherlock Season 5, the 44-year-old actor cited, "Nobody has ever closed the door on Sherlock."

In an interview with Collider, Martin Freeman told, Not only he, but "Benedict Cumberbatch, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat are super busy and that's the reason they do not want to run the risk of ruining the show's legacy by producing a subpar season. Indirectly, he had given a hint for the making of Season 5."

Recently Sherlock's Dr. Watson (played by Martin Freeman) broke his silence and said that there could be a Sherlock movie instead of a Season 5.

"Yeah, I think it is possible. It might be more likely, yeah. I think we've all left it so that it's not a full stop, it's just a big ellipsis or a big pause. Maybe it's because we don't want to say, 'Oh, it's a full stop.' I'm not sure. To be honest, I'm a big believer in not going past your sell by date, in anything, really. Don't outstay your welcome," said Martin Freeman to Collider.

Suffice to say, viewers have been given several indications from time to time that Sherlock Season 5 is still on the cards. According to several reports, Sherlock Season 5 is actually not cancelled and there are chances of making it.

Sherlock Season 5 will feature Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson respectively as the protagonists like they were seen in the previous seasons. Sherlock's sister Eurus Holmes will also be seen in Season 5. The character will be played by Sian Brooke. "It would be great, she is a character I would love to revisit. You don't get to play these parts every day, she's abnormal and those sorts of parts are always great," Sian said in a recent interview.

A couple of months back, Digital Spy reported Louise Brealey hinted of her returning in Sherlock Season 5. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilise two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards."

Fans believe that Sherlock Season 5 will focus on Sherlock Holmes's long-lost or secret sister Eurus Holmes. The series is expected to show more on the evil side of her, but nothing is confirmed yet. Whenever Sherlock returns for Season 5, it will feature the changed or different lives of Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson, played by Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman respectively.

Sherlock Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TV series.

Also Read: The Boys Season 3 will be 'Special & insane', tweets Eric Kripke