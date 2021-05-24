Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 24-05-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 17:29 IST
The Boys Season 3 will be 'Special & insane', tweets Eric Kripke
The Boys Season 3 might launch in late 2021 or 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Image Credit: Facebook / The Boys
Eric Kripke-developed satirical superhero series 'The Boys' has been renewed for Season 3, and also a spin-off series is under development. Ever since The Boys Season 2 dropped its last episode on October 9, 2020, on Amazon Prime, the series fans are ardently waiting for The Boys Season 3.

In the latest tweet, Eric Kripke promises that The Boys Season 3 will be "something really special. And insane." He added a gif of Alistair Adana's head exploding in order to visually express his reaction for how insanely violent he thinks the third season is going to be. Earlier he posted through social media that a big event will happen in the series.

In 2016, it was announced that Cinemax would be developing a television series adaptation of the comic book and the production would be developed by Eric Kripke along with Evan Goldberg, and Seth Rogen.

After the premiere of The Boys Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video on July 26, 2019, the series received acclaim for its writing, storyline, humor, and the performances of the cast, particularly Karl Urban as William "Billy" Butcher and Antony Starr as John / Homelander.

Recently, Karl Urban posted on his Instagram a photo with Jensen Ackles and co-star Jack Quaid with the caption "celebrating the arrival of the most excellent @jensenackles aka Soldier Boy & the halfway point of shooting season 3 of @theboystv. We're having such a blast. This season is next level diabolical!" Check out the post below.

The "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles signed a contract to join the production. No doubt Jensen Ackles is the biggest addition to the casting list of The Boys 3.

Erik Kripke said "As Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, he'll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can't wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

"Jensen Ackles put in the picture that he is taking on the role of Soldier Boy, who fought in World War II and became "the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades," he added.

To date, there is no official confirmation regarding the release date of The Boys Season 3. Only, the official affirmation is given on the production that started at the end of February. Looking back The Boys Season 2 took 10 months after the filming wrapped and premiered in September 2020. Therefore, we guess from the previous record that The Boys Season 3 might launch in late 2021 or 2022 on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates.

